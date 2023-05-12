Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,401.39 or 1.00027997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08693762 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,216,728.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

