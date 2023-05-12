RENASANT Bank Invests $206,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RENASANT Bank bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 225,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 650,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $231.04 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.