RENASANT Bank Invests $206,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RENASANT Bank bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 225,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 650,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DHR opened at $231.04 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
