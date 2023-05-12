Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 35,887 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,176,613 shares in the company, valued at $112,273,371.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Redwire Stock Down 5.2 %

RDW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 924,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwire by 250.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwire by 426.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Redwire by 882.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the period.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

