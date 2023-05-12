ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $8,228.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00298568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003942 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

