Rather & Kittrell Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $154.62. 17,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,642. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

