Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $773-$779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.84 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.
Rapid7 Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.