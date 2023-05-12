Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $773-$779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.84 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

