Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $23,737,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

