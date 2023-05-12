QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,349. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

