Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Articles

