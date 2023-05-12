Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

