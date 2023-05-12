Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$30.91 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

