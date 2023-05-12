Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 199,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,121. The firm has a market cap of $279.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.96. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Precigen by 23.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 689,654 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $767,000.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

