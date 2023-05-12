Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $2.18. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 4,454 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations.

