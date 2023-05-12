Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $770,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. MetLife comprises approximately 1.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 4,158,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

