Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.78. 14,205,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,952,143. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.