Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 351,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

