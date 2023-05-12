Prossimo Advisors LLC Invests $567,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,686 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 395,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.83. 1,525,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.