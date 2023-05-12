Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 1,174,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,419. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

