Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 34,593 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 827,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Progyny

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.