Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 34,593 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 827,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
