Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,831,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345,056 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Visa worth $1,211,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.22. The company had a trading volume of 976,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

