Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,224 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,903,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Microchip Technology worth $695,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.30. 554,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,522. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

