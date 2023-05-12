Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Intuit worth $588,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Intuit by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.84. 307,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,600. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.90 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

