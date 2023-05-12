Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,091,719 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $639,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,799,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 159,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

