Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,371 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 215,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

