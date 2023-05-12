Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $797.93 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $797,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.51. 96,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.50. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

