Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,002,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.99. 393,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

