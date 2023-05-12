Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 200,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

