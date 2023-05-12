Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

