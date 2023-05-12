PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $443,534.24

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $443,534.24 and approximately $242.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00299707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,316 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

