Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Acquires $19,949.04 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adiya Dixon acquired 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $19,949.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,825.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Potbelly Trading Up 6.6 %
PBPB stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $257.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
