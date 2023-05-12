Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near Purchases 3,125 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) Director David Near purchased 3,125 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $24,968.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,434 shares in the company, valued at $834,427.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 178,085 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,589 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

