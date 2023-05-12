Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.16 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00019519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $6.16 billion and $135.03 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,312,628,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,149,597 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
