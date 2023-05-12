POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.88. 285,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 598,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
