PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 4%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.64. 268,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 269,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,717,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.