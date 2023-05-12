Pittards (LON:PTD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.67

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 9.58 ($0.12). Pittards shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Pittards Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.

Insider Activity

In other Pittards news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,331.23). Corporate insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

