Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $55.90 million and $93,330.99 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00122224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

