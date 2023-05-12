Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $56.26 million and $50,298.84 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00122165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

