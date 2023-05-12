Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 249.4% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 98,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 423,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MAV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.