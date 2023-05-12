Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after buying an additional 2,891,727 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,104,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 574,956 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. 114,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,211. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

