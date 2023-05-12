Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after buying an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,550,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,444. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

