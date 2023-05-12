Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 974,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,578.2 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
Shares of Piaggio & C. stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.80. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.
Piaggio & C. Company Profile
