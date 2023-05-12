Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 974,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,578.2 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of Piaggio & C. stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.80. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.