Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $231.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,479. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.