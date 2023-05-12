Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 607,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,735. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

