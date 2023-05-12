Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 6,321,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

