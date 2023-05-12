Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

