Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.82. The stock had a trading volume of 85,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

