Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 748,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

