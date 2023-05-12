Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEYUF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 88,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,875. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.