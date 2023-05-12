Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.50 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

