Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan Sells 9,900 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRFT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 140,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

